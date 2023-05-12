Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a revised proposal regarding the installation of CCTV cameras at police stations across the state with an aim to make police functioning transparent, an official statement said.

The decision was approved in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday.

According to the statement issued here, the proposal to install CCTV cameras at 1,586 police stations of the state had come before the cabinet in compliance with the order passed by the apex court, which was approved.

The cost of the project has been reduced from Rs 359.77 crore to Rs 144.90 crore in the revised proposal, it said.

