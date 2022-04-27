Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath asked power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of having failed badly on this front.

The government claims to provide power in rural areas for 18 to 20 hours despite the same being supplied only for four hours with blackouts often being there for the whole night in many places, Yadav claimed.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Pulwama.

“In the second term of the BJP government, the power minister has been changed but the people's plight remains the same,” the former chief minister said. In a party statement, Yadav claimed the weavers' business is getting badly affected due to frequent power cuts in the state.

“Powerlooms are coming to a standstill in Sant Kabir Nagar due to non-availability of electricity. The weavers are facing a financial crisis due to this. It has left them worried over their half-finished clothes,” he said. Yadav said Uttar Pradesh is facing tremendous power cuts in both rural and urban areas.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

“The BJP government did nothing for power generation. It did not set up a single new power plant. The electricity output has not increased,” he said.

“In the last five years, the BJP government has made the condition of Uttar Pradesh so dilapidated that many power generation units are lying closed,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on Monday said that electricity is needed most during summer.

“There should be uninterrupted power supply as per the roster,” the Chief Minister had said while also directing that necessary arrangements should be made for this without any delay.

He had said arrangements should be made for buying additional power as per requirement.

He had also said power failures due to breakdowns of transformers or other faults in the system should be expeditiously mended to restore power in affected areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)