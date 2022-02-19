Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Amid falling COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the night curfew with effect from Saturday.

"The night curfew has been lifted due to the decline in COVID-19 cases," said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh in an order (roughly translated from Hindi).

The night curfew hours in the state were between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am. It was relaxed by an hour from February 13 (11 pm to 6 am).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total number of COVID-19 active cases is 8,683. The total number of recoveries so far stood at 20,30,997. The total number of dead so far stood at 23,424. (ANI)

