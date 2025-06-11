Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): In the interest of the public, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has invoked provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (U.P. ESMA) to prohibit strikes in the electricity department for a period of six months.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the government.

According to the notification, the strike ban covers all services under the following entities:

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (UPRVUNL), Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (UPPTCL), Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (KESCO), Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL), Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (PuVVNL), Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (PVVNL), Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (DVVNL), UP Renewable and EV Infrastructure Ltd.

The decision has been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply and prevent any disruption in essential electricity-related services across the state, press release noted. (ANI)

