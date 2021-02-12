Lucknow Feb 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued interim reservation lists for the posts of various functionaries of the state's three-tier panchayat bodies, inviting objections to them by March 8.

The interim reservation lists for various panchayat bodies were released a day after the government released its reservation policy for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls in the state, to be held by April 30.

Releasing the interim reservation lists, the government also invited possible objections to them by March 8, stipulating that the final lists would be released by mid-March.

The final lists will be published on March 13 and 14, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 75 zila panchayat chairmen's posts, 826 kshetra panchayats and 58,194 gram pradhans posts.

Out of the 75 zila panchayat chairpersons' posts, 16 have been reserved for scheduled cast candidates and 20 OBC candidates, including six and seven for women among them respectively.

Out of the remaining unreserved 39 seats for zila panchayat chiefs, 13 have again been reserved for women, leaving a total of 27 unreserved seats.

Similarly, among the 826 posts of kshetra panchayat chiefs, five have been reserved for scheduled tribe candidates, 171 for scheduled caste candidates and 223 for OBC candidates.

Among these different categories of reserved seats, four, 86 and 97 seats have respectively been further reserved for ST, SC and OBC women.

Out of the remaining general category seats, 113 again have been reserved for women, leaving 314 seats unreserved.

Similarly out of the 58,194 posts of the gram pradhans, 19,659 seats have been reserved for women.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh's State Election Commission last week to hold the rural civic body elections by April 30, rejecting the poll panel's undertaking to hold them by May.

At present, the state has 826 vikas khands (developmental blocks), and 58,194 gram sabhas. There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 zila panchayats.PTI SAB

