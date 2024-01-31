Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, the International Film City, is set to become a reality soon, an official statement said.

Producer and director Boney Kapoor, associated with Bayview Projects LLP, which won the bid for the film City project, said, "This film city will be developed in such a way that not only Indian but also foreign films can be shot here."

"Moreover, filmmakers from both India and abroad will come here with their scripts and leave only after the completion of the production of the film. They will have facilities not only for shooting but also for post-production of films", he added.

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, Bayview Projects LLP and Bhutani Infra bagged the tender for the film city project. The company secured the project by offering the highest bid, contributing more than 18 per cent of the revenue share.

Boney Kapoor said that Bayview Projects and Bhutani Infra are proud to have received the tender to develop the International film studio in Noida, UP. They will make every effort to live up to expectations regarding the Chief Minister's dream project and ensure that he is not disappointed.

He wrote on social media that they will establish an international centre for film shooting for filmmakers worldwide at this studio. The studio will not only facilitate film shooting but also provide post-production facilities. According to him, a producer should be capable of coming to the studio with a script and leaving after the completion of the final film.

Director Boney Kapoor mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will now become their home for filmmaking, and they are committed to making it an international-level film city.

He praised the transparent bidding process conducted by the UP government, considering it a win for everyone involved, and expressed enthusiasm about being a part of it. He mentioned that they will soon present its design and concept to the public.

Ali Ram from the Bhutani Group mentioned that this film city will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. "We have already completed its mapping. Discussions are underway not only in Delhi but also with international architects. We have observed film cities and studios worldwide, and technology will be extensively utilised in this film city, he remarked.

He further added, "Our homework is complete, and we endeavour to make it the most successful and technologically advanced film city in the world. This will promote tourism significantly, and numerous international film companies will also come here. We aim to make it the best tourist capital. Our effort is for it to become a power centre from where we can communicate our message to the entire world."

Arunvir Singh, the CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), said that the authority is providing free land for the project, and all the basic infrastructure and facilities, including connectivity, will be made available. (ANI)

