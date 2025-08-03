Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh, issuing timely directives to ensure effective relief efforts.

Acting on his instructions, state ministers are inspecting affected areas, while Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami informed that floods have impacted 37 tehsils and 402 villages, affecting 84,392 people. Of these, 47,906 have received assistance, and 2,759 animals have been shifted to safer locations.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Asked To Produce His '2nd' Voter ID Card a Day After RJD Leader Claimed His Name 'Missing in Bihar Draft Electoral Roll'.

Currently, 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur, are grappling with the impact of flooding. Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing, with continuous patrolling by NDRF, SDRF, and PAC personnel.

Floods have caused damage to 343 homes so far, with compensation already distributed to 327 families. Over 4,015 hectares of land have also been affected. Relief supplies are being delivered using 493 boats and motorboats.

Also Read | US: Indian-Origin New Ohio Solicitor General Mathura Sridharan Faces Backlash and Racist Comments for Wearing Bindi; AG Dave Yost Defends Her Appointment.

To support those impacted, 6,536 food packets and 76,632 lunch packets have been distributed so far. Moreover, 29 community kitchens (langars) have been set up to provide fresh meals to the victims.

The Yogi government is also prioritising the well-being of livestock. Around 500 quintals of fodder have been distributed. In addition, to prevent waterborne diseases, 129,571 chlorine tablets and 37,089 ORS packets have been provided.

A total of 905 flood shelters are currently operational, housing 11,248 displaced individuals. 757 health teams are conducting medical check-ups, while 1,193 flood posts have been set up to monitor the evolving situation.

These ministers are inspecting the flood-affected areas and will stay overnight in the district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)