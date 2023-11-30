Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government will organise a recitation of Akhand Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa in major temples of the state in January 2024, an official said.

The recitation events will be held from January 14 to 22.

Officials informed that an outline of various religious programs has been prepared for this by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the state government keeping in mind the c

The Tourism Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government will arrange a budget for these events.

In this regard, Regional Tourism Officer RP Yadav said, "Responsibility will be given to local artists and people through the 'Tourism and Culture Council' in every district. The Tourism Department will arrange funds for this event. A proposal will be drafted for this."

Earlier Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janambhoomi Trust, said that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

