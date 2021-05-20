Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Taking the troubles being faced by people in rural areas into account, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to set up Common Service Centres (CSCs) to help them get registered for COVID-19 vaccination.

The service will be available free of cost.

The state already has as many as 93,000 such centres across 75 districts in operation.

There were media reports that the rural population, due to low levels of literacy, have been facing problems in getting themselves registered for the vaccination.

Uttar Pradesh reported 6,725 new COVID-19 cases, 13,590 discharges and 238 deaths in the last 24 hours.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)