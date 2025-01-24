Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing the 76th foundation day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, noted the state's remarkable transformation and its pivotal role in India's growth story.

Dhankhar announced his acceptance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's invitation to participate in the Maha Kumbh on February 1.

"I will take a dip with my family and pledge to dedicate myself fully to serving the nation. This will be a moment of pride for me," he said.

He praised the tradition of celebrating the state's foundation day, initiated in 2018, calling it "commendable" and noting that every year it marks the launch of significant schemes.

"This year's launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana is timely. It simplifies the process for young entrepreneurs and lays the foundation for future opportunities. Over the next decade, these entrepreneurs will not just succeed but will create platforms for others," he remarked.

Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh's journey from "concern over law and order" to becoming a state of good governance and rapid development.

"The state, once perceived as stagnant, has now become a benchmark for progress under Yogi Adityanath's leadership. His governance has brought a miraculous transformation. The world is taking note of Uttar Pradesh's development trajectory," he stated.

Acknowledging India's overall progress, Dhankhar said, "In the past decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has leaped ahead in unprecedented ways. From being the world's fifth-largest economy, we are on track to become the third-largest in two to three years. Uttar Pradesh is playing a significant role in this journey."

He also emphasised the state's growing global competitiveness, stating, "Uttar Pradesh now has world-class institutional infrastructure, aligning with global standards. Its advancements in technology, trade, and governance are exemplary."

Reflecting on the state's heritage, Dhankhar said, "Uttar Pradesh is blessed with the divine grace of Lord Ram from Ayodhya, Lord Krishna from Mathura, Lord Vishwanath from Kashi, and the protection of Lord Hanuman. With Yogi Adityanath at the helm, whose lineage ties deeply to the Gorakhnath tradition, the state is destined to thrive."

He further lauded the contributions of Uttar Pradesh to India's economy, law, and culture, calling it "the land of saints like Surdas, Tulsidas, and Mirabai, now a symbol of robust law and order and an engine of national development."

