New Delhi, January 24: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam serves as a screening test for the recruitment of 733 posts.

The preliminary exam will feature one objective-type paper worth 200 marks. The standard of the questions will be at the Bachelor’s Degree level, and the duration of the exam will be three hours. Negative marking will apply for incorrect answers. Marks obtained in the prelims will not count towards the final merit list, as this exam is only for shortlisting candidates for the main examination. JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for January 22,23 and 24 Exam Out, Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The admit card is yet to be released. Candidates can download it from the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by following these steps:

Visit the official website.

Click on the “RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Admit Card” link.

Enter login details and submit.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates qualifying in the prelims will proceed to the mains, followed by an interview/personality test. The registration process for the recruitment drive ran from September 19 to October 18, 2024. CMAT Admit Card 2025: CMAT Exam Hall Tickets Releasing Today at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, Know How To Download.

For more information regarding the exam and recruitment, candidates are advised to regularly check the RPSC official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).