Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His family members were also tested for the disease and their reports are awaited.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 314 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Asked whether he was suffering from COVID-19, Singh told PTI on Friday, "Yes. Yesterday evening itself it happened, and the reports have come."

The minister said that currently he is in Lucknow.

Also Read | Karnataka: 100-Year-Old Woman Hallamma of Bellary District Claims to Have Recovered From COVID-19.

About his family members, the 66-year-old Singh said, "They were tested today (Friday) in the evening, and their reports are likely to come tomorrow."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)