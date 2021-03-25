Pilibhit (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The two teenage sisters who were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district under mysterious circumstances were allegedly murdered by their family members, police said on Thursday, in what appear to be a case of honour killing.

The girls' mother, one of their brothers and a brick-kiln owner have been arrested, while a search is on for two other family members, police said.

One of the teenagers, aged 17 and 19, was found dead in a field at Jasauli village in Bilaspur block, around 38 km south of Pilibhit city, while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, police had said.

On Monday, family members saw the elder sister talking to someone over the phone, following which she was beaten up by them, according to Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Yadav.

At night, both the sisters were asked with whom the elder one was talking to and why, and from where they got the phone. When the two did not reply, the family members killed them in a fit of rage, Yadav said.

They felt that the elder sister's act could bring a bad name to the family as her marriage has already been fixed, the SP said.

The family members strangled the teenager to death. The younger sister fled, but was caught by her brother-in-law, following which she was also strangulated and hanged from a tree, according to the SP.

The elder sister's body was later dumped on the roadside, Yadav said.

The family had earlier told police that the two girls had gone out to attend to nature's call on Monday night, but did not return. The SP had suspected role of the family as they did not inform police after finding the dead body of the younger one.

The suspects were detained and they told police about the entire incident, an officer said.

"We have arrested victim's mother Kamla Devi and elder brother Ram Pratap, while younger brother Vijay and brother-in-law Anil are on the run," Yadav said.

The brick-kiln owner was also arrested as he did not inform police even after knowing everything, the officer said.

The family lives at Kasimpur village near a brickfield where the teenagers' father works as a labourer.

