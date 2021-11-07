Fatehgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The inmates in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh district Jail created ruckus on Sunday after a prisoner died during Dengue treatment in a hospital.

As per the statement from the Pramod Shukla, Senior Superintendent (SP), Central Prison, Fatehgarh, during stone-pelting one prisoner was seriously injured and later sent to the hospital.

"Yesterday, a prisoner in District Jail Fatehgarh, Sandeep Yadav of died of dengue District Jail Fatehgarh. On receipt of the information about the death of the prisoner, the prisoners of Fatehgarh district jail created chaos and vandalism in the district jail at 7:11 am today," said the SP.

The officer said on receiving the information, senior officers went district jail to control the situation.

"After some time the situation was brought under control with the help of district police. Some prisoners were injured due to stone-pelting and mutual disputes inside the prison. One prisoner Shivam who is seriously injured has been sent to the district hospital," Shukla added.

The officer added the situation is under control and peace has been maintained inside the jail. (ANI)

