Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): A local journalist Rakesh Singh Nirbhik and his friend were burnt to death here on Sunday after his house caught fire.

The journalist's wife and children were at a relative's house at the time of the incident. Police said, "Four teams of police are questioning the suspects and working on evidence collected from the spot."

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: BJP Top Brass Including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Narendra Singh Tomar Meet to Discuss Issue.

The district administration gave the deceased journalist's wife a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs as a financial aid. She was assured of a job by Balrampur sugar mill management. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)