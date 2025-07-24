Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24, 2025 (ANI): The Kashi Vidwat Parishad has introduced a new Hindu Code of Conduct aimed at reforming Hindu traditions and societal behaviours.

This comprehensive 400-page document was formulated after extensive consultations with scholars, Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and saints from across the country.

The code addresses the ban on dowry, restrictions on lavish wedding expenditures, and encourages daytime Vedic marriages. The code also limits the traditional funeral feast to just 13 people. Additionally, modern practices such as pre-wedding shoots and engagement ceremonies before marriages have been discouraged.

A notable feature of the new code is the simplified process for reconversion to Hinduism. Individuals who left Hinduism under pressure or influence can now return to the faith seamlessly, with their gotra and name restored.

The code also restricts entry into temple sanctums to only priests and saints, reinforcing the sanctity of sacred spaces.

According to Ram Narayan Dwivedi, the General Secretary of Kashi Vidwat Parishad, the Hindu code of conduct draws text from the Manusmriti, Parashar Smriti, and Deval Smriti, alongside key excerpts from the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Puranas. To ensure inclusivity, the code was developed by 70 scholars divided into 11 teams and three sub-teams, with each team comprising five scholars from northern and southern India.

Over 40 meetings were held at religious sites across the country to finalise the document. Over five lakh copies of the document, prefaced by a two-page summary, will be printed and distributed nationwide.

"These changes particularly address transformations in behaviour, traditions, and outdated customs. For instance, there is considerable stress among the middle class regarding marriage-related issues, with many cases of dowry harassment being reported. The younger generation appears to be drifting away from traditional Sanatan practices, and societal beliefs and traditions seem to be breaking down. Notably, it is claimed that certain religious groups are intent on eradicating Sanatan Dharma. To address these challenges, the code of conduct for Sanatan Dharma has been periodically revised, and this is said to be the first such change in the 21st century," said General Secretary of Kashi Vidwat Parishad, Ram Narayan Dwivedi.

The Kashi Vidwat Parishad plans to unveil the code in October 2025, following approval from Shankaracharyas, Ramanujacharyas, Ramanandacharyas, and prominent saints. (ANI)

