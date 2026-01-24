Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): The last rites of martyred army personnel Rinkil Balyan, a resident of Bhatel village of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, who lost his life in a road accident in Doda alongside nine other soldiers, were performed on Saturday.

Family members and villagers paid their last respects with tearful eyes as a large crowd gathered to bid farewell. He was cremated in the village with full military honours.

His brother, Rishabh Balyan, who also serves in the Indian Army, told ANI that Rinkil is survived by two children.

Rishabh Baliyan said, "We got the news on January 22 in the evening. The incident occurred when he was returning from an operation. The road was covered in snow, and the vehicle lost control and fell into the valley. I got to know that my brother was martyred in the incident. His mortal remains came here (to Hapur) yesterday and were brought home this morning. He has two kids, a one-year-old son and a two-and a half year old daughter. His son performed the last rites alongside me. I am also in the Indian Army."

A relative, Sandeep Balyan, burst into tears and said that the whole family has served the Indian armed forces for generations.

He said, "The whole family is serving the armed forces. Rinkil Baliyan's father was also in the army. 50-60 people from the village are in the army. Villagers are also serving the UP Police and CRPF. There was a wave of sorrow in the village when we received the news."

On Thursday, an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of ten personnel. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Doda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh stated that the presence of snow on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road was a primary cause behind this tragic accident. (ANI)

