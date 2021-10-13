Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday met the families of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shubham Mishra and car driver Hari Om who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Last week, assuring that people involved in violence will be punished, the UP law minister had said the matter is sub judice and the opposition parties should not politicize the incident.

Also Read | ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Result Online at icsi.edu.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. (ANI)

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event Confirmed for October 20, 2021; Galaxy S21 FE Launch Expected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)