Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) An employee of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a repair work here, police said on Friday.

The linesman, Gufran, was working on an electric pole on Thursday when the incident took place, they said.

Locals protested over the death of the linesman.

In another incident, a man died after coming in contact with a live wire at Ghatayan village under Shahpur Police Station limits in the district, police said.

The incident took place when the victim, Sachin Sharma, was trying to repair an inverter at his house, they said.

