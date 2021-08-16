Jaunpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 70-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was arrested from Chennai for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on YouTube, police said on Monday.

Manmohan Mishra, a resident of the Kohdaura village under Sureri police station in the Jaunpur district was arrested on August 11 from Chennai's BRD Nagar, said Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni.

A case against Mishra had been registered earlier for making some objectionable comments against the Prime Minister in the context of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 and uploading the same on YouTube with his remarks becoming viral on other social media platforms, Sahni said.

Mishra was found to be a native of Kohdaura village and was traced to be living in Chennai from where he was brought to Jaunpur on transit remand and was produced here before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, he added.

The SP said Mishra is also a Yoga enthusiast and campaign for people to take it up on YouTube, he added.

