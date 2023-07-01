Etawah (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old man working in a farm in Dhakpur village has died after being hit by lightning, police said.

SHO of Bharthana police station Bhupendra Singh Rathi said Rakesh Kumar was working in his farm amid rains on Friday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Villagers took him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the police official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

