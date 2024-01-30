Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017, a government counsel said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict, the counsel said.

Also Read | Manvendra Singh's Wife and Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh's Daughter-in-Law Chitra Singh Killed in Road Accident, Son Injured in Car Crash in Rajasthan's Alwar (Watch Video).

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Vineet Narain Pandey held Ashok Kumar guilty of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and raping her and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, said District Government Advocate (POCSO) Tej Pratap Singh.

Singh said a case was registered against the accused at the Pahari police station on July 21, 2017.

Also Read | Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: From Tax Concessions to Promotion of Green Energy, What to Watch Out For From This Pre-Elections Budget This Year.

The police had filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court on November 29, 2017, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)