Kaushambi (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday awarded seven years of imprisonment to a person in a culpable homicide case.

Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar also slapped Rs 20,000 fine on Shambhu Nath in the case, District Government Counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said.

Also Read | Korean Vlogger Molested in Jodhpur! Youth Flashes at Female Tourist in Rajasthan City; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Nath, a resident of Kasiya Paschim, had an altercation with his son Panchu Mushar (13) in an inebriated state in which the latter died.

An FIR in this regard was registered on Jul 29, 2021 at Kokhraj police station.

Also Read | Accenture Layoff: Tech Layoffs Deepens As IT Firm Announces 19,000 Jobs Cuts, Delays Freshers Recruitments; Top Five Points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)