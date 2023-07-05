Mathura (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about bombs in a temple here, an official said.

The accused passed false information to the police control room on Sunday that several bombs were planted in Prem temple in Vrindavan, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

He has been identified as Anil Kumar Patel (38), a resident of Varanasi, the police official said.

On Sunday, there is usually a heavy rush of devotees in the temples of Vrindavan. The devotees, after performing circumambulation of hillock Goverdhan in Mudiya Poono fair, pay their obeisance to deities in different temples of the city, he said.

An intensive checking was carried out in Prem Mandir and it was found that the caller's claim of the bombs was false, the SSP said.

He said the accused was nabbed near Panighat crossing following a tip-off while he was planning to leave the city to move to another place.

