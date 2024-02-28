Noida, Feb 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was hospitalised with injuries caused in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The celebratory firing, which is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh, was done allegedly by the bride's 20-year-old cousin who fled the scene after the incident, the police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm, according to officials.

"A baraat had arrived at the Kherli Bhau village in Rabupura area. Atta resident Zishan was among the visiting baraati. Zishan got injured in the celebratory firing done by the bride's cousin. He was immediately taken to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment," Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

On the basis of a complaint by the family of the victim, an FIR is being lodged under relevant provisions of the law, Sharma said.

He said efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused.

