Ballia (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A man has been awarded life imprisonment by a court in Ballia for raping a woman in 2017.

Additional District Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur, on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on the convict.

Also Read | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’- a Museum … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Suresh Pathak, who was leading the prosecution, said that a 21-year-old woman was raped in 2017 by a resident of her village while attending nature's call.

On May 31, an FIR of rape was lodged at Narhi police station on the complaint of the woman. Police later filed a charge sheet in the case in the local court.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Pathak said the court of Additional District Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur after hearing the arguments of both sides, sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)