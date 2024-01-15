Maihar, Jan 15 (PTI) A devotee allegedly slit his throat in Sharada Mata temple at Madhya Pradesh's Maihar on Monday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lallaram (37), a resident of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

"He was found dead near the hawankund of Sharada Mata temple. He had come alone and slit his throat. The reason for this extreme act is being ascertained," Maihar police station in charge Animesh Dwivedi said.

"No one saw him committing the act. An official spotted him lying in a pool of blood and a knife was seen nearby," Dwivedi added.

According to sources, there have been instances earlier at the temple where people have tried to cut off their tongues.

The temple is located on a hill and get a huge number of devotees every day.

