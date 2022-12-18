Saharanpur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested here after a video of him surfaced on the internet in which he was seen issuing death threats to women and making indecent gestures, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday after the video was shared widely on social media on Friday night.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ajmer: Elderly Man Becomes Victim of Electricity Bill Scam, Duped of Rs 44,000.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Manglik told PTI, "We have arrested Shalu Hasan, a resident of Lohani Sarai locality under Kutubsher Police station area."

"The accused use to roam around in the area and harass women by making indecent gestures and issuing death threats. He often use to roam around carrying some weapon like a knife or a rod."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man, Who Hacked Live-In Partner to Death, Found Hanging in Thiruvananthapuram Jail.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)