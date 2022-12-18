Ajmer, December 18: Cases of cyber crime has become rampant. Cyber criminals find news ways to dupe gullible people of their hard earned money. In another such case, a 66-year-old man was duped of Rs 44,000 by a con in the name of disconnecting power supply for not footing the bill. The old man followed the instruction on phone and the amount was deducted from his account.

According to a report in TOI, Sajjan Singh (66), a resident of Pragati Nagar Kotra, made a complaint that on Friday afternoon, he got a message that his electricity bill is not paid and therefore electricity connection of his house will be disconnected. Online Fraud in Gurugram: Man Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Lakh While Ordering Wine for Home Delivery; FIR Lodged

Th victim after seeing the message made a call on the number and the conman stated that his bill is unpaid, and he got the order to disconnect the connection. The conman suggested him to pay online, and the victim ask the way, police said. Cyber Fraud: Fraudsters Withdraw Rs 50 Lakh From Man's Account Just by Giving Blank Calls; Here's How One of the Biggest Frauds in Delhi Happened

Singh downloaded the app as instructed by the conman. He forwarded the OTP to the cheater and Rs 44,000 was deducted from his account. He tried to contact the caller, but to no avail. He later approached the police. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

