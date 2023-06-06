Meerut (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) The Meerut police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons for conspiring to defame a 16-year-old girl student after catching her in a room with a minor boy of different community and posting her video on social media platforms, officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR has been registered at Nauchandi police station under Indian Penal Code sections 469 (defaming someone by forgery with electronic records) and 505(1) (conspiracy against other class or community and spreading fake news), they said.

Nauchandi police station SHO Subodh Kumar Saxena told PTI that the case was registered after the matter of posting a video of the minor girl student on Twitter and other social networking sites came to light.

According to police, both the girl student and the 16-and-a-half years old boy are studying in a coaching institute here and they know each other.

The police said the male student's uncle has a house here keys of which was with him.

Both the minor students had come to this house on Sunday. Seeing both of them in the house, some people of the locality created a ruckus after which police had also reached the spot, the officials said.

According to police, local office bearers of the Hindu Jagran Manch also reached there and as the boy and girl belonged to different sects, the incident was termed as "love jihad".

Meanwhile, some people made a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

The SHO said that after the incident, relatives of the girl student were called who refused to take any action, calling the two classmates.

He said that an investigation is on in the matter and further action will be taken on the basis of the facts emerging in the probe.

