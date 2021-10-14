Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday announced Rs 50 lakhs as financial assistance and a government job for a family member of Sepoy Saraj Singh, who lost his life in Poonch encounter on Monday.

We have given Rs 50 lakhs as financial assistance to the family. A road will be named after him and a government job will be given to a family member," announced Khanna.

The last rites of Singh, killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, were performed at his native village in Shahjahanpur on Thursday.

Singh, a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, has been survived by two brothers, his wife and his mother. Singh was the youngest of the three brothers.

Earlier on Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. (ANI)

