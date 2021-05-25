Gorakhpur, May 23 (PTI) Following a controversy over the appointment of an Uttar Pradesh minister's brother at the Siddharth University under the economically weaker section quota, its vice-chancellor on Monday said if any irregularity is found, the appointment will be cancelled.

Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother Arun Dwivedi was appointed assistant professor at the psychology department of the Siddharth University under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota on May 21.

"The report regarding the appointment of Arun Dwivedi was sent to the Governor on Monday. The entire process was transparent and the interview was video graphed. EWS certificate is issued by the administration and if any irregularity is found, the appointment would be cancelled," Siddharth University vice-chancellor Professor Surendra Dubey said.

On Sunday, Dubey had said that the university will initiate 'penal action' if Arun Dwivedi's EWS certificate was found to be fake.

Arun Dwivedi was appointed as assistant professor at the psychology department under the EWS quota on May 21, the vice-chancellor had said.

The university had invited applications for two posts, one under the EWS quota and the other in the Other Backward Classes category.

The vice-chancellor had said at the time of his appointment, he did not know that Arun Dwivedi was the minister's brother.

Through social media, it came to light, he had said.

Dubey said for two posts, 150 applications were received and based on merit, 10 applicants were shortlisted.

Among those shortlisted candidates was Arun Dwivedi.

These selected applicants were also called for an interview, in which Arun Dwivedi attained the second spot, the vice-chancellor had said, adding that he secured the first spot after combining the interview and educational qualification due to which he was selected.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Itwa Tehsil Utkarsh Srivastav said that the EWS certificate was issued to Arun Dwivedi from the tehsil and the matter would be investigated afresh, if the department gets a complaint against it.

He had applied for the EWS certificate in 2019, Lekhpal Chotai Prasad said.

Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi has, however, termed the allegations as baseless.

When earlier asked by reporters in Sonbhadra about the difference in income between him and his brother, he said he did not interfere in the recruitment process of the university and if anyone has any problem, he is ready for a probe.

