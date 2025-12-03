Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan inaugurated the exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communications, a unit of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on the theme "Culture of Kashi and Tamil, Great Personalities and Public Welfare Policies of the Central Government" at the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0' at Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

Murugan stated that the "Kashi Tamil Sangam" is organised annually on different themes. This is the fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangam, and its theme is "Tamil Karakalam," meaning "Let's Learn Tamil." The Union Minister stated that such events will further strengthen the centuries-old cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister stated that the GST reforms and labour law reforms implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greatly benefiting the ordinary people of the country.

In this fourth edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', which further strengthens the centuries-old relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, the photo exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communications showcases the contributions and achievements of great personalities from both Kashi and Tamil Nadu in nation-building.

The photo exhibition includes portraits of great personalities from Tamil Nadu such as Sage Agastya, Tamil woman poet Saint Avvaiyar, Tamil poet Saint Thiruvalluvar, poet and saint Karaikal Ammaiyar, Bhakti movement poet and saint Andal (Kodhai), Thirunavukkarasar, Tamil poet and social reformer Sri Ramalinga Swami (Vallalar), Tamil scholar U.V. Swaminatha Iyer, leading social reformer, physician, freedom fighter, first woman MLA in British India Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, inventor and industrialist G.D. Naidu, astronomer Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, father of the Green Revolution in India Dr. M.S.

The life philosophies of Swaminathan, former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Nobel Prize winner Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, first Governor General of independent India Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, first Vice President of India and great philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Nobel Prize winner and great scientist Chandrashekhar Venkat Raman, freedom fighter, renowned politician and Bharat Ratna K Kamaraj, freedom fighter and renowned politician Chidambaram Subramaniam, great actor and politician M G Ramachandran, etc., have been depicted through pictures and words.

Similarly, the life philosophies of great personalities of Kashi like Saint Kabirdas, Saint Ravidas, freedom fighter and educationist Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, renowned Shehnai player Bismillah Khan, world-renowned classical musician Pandit Ravi Shankar, great litterateur Jaishankar Prasad, etc., have been depicted through pictures and words.

The photo exhibition also showcases the government's public welfare policies, efforts, and schemes being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Information about recent labour reform laws enacted by the Central Government and efforts to reduce GST rates on various goods and services has been displayed for visitors and the general public. This exhibition will remain open for public viewing until December 15th. (ANI)

