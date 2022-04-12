Etawah (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday visited the Etawah Safari Park (ESP) and enquired about the arrangements there.

Etawah Safari Park (formerly Lion Safari Etawah) is a drive-through wildlife safari park. It is considered to be a pet project the SP patriarch and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was greeted by party workers at the gate of the park.

Deputy Director of ESP A K Singh said the Mainpuri MP inspected the safari and also sought information about the inhabitants of the park and arrangements there.

