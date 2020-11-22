Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius in the state on Sunday, the Met office said Sunday.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad and Kanpur divisions, according to the weather department.

It has forecast mist or shallow fog on Monday morning, and dry weather across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. PTI

