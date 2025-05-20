Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A notorious criminal, Sonu alias Bhurre, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was killed in a police encounter in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, police said on Tuesday.

The encounter occurred in a joint operation by the Umri Begamganj Police, Khodare Police, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team under the Umri Begamganj police station area.

According to Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Vineet Jaiswal, the criminal opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill, with one bullet hitting the bulletproof jacket of the Station House Officer of Umri Begamganj.

In a retaliatory firing by the police in self-defence, the accused sustained gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

An unidentified motorcycle without a number plate, an illegal pistol, an illegal country-made firearm, and live as well as used cartridges were seized from the possession of the criminal, police said.

Sonu alias Bhurre was wanted in over 48 serious cases registered across various police stations and was recently involved in a theft in the Umri police station area. (ANI)

