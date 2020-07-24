Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly stalking a nurse and passing obscene remarks at her on the road, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the nurse, who works in the civil hospital in the city, was returning home after work but was harassed midway by some men, they said.

The healthcare worker raised an alarm, following which some locals also gathered at the spot and outnumbered the culprits.

Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media purportedly showed some members of the public even thrashing the accused men as the nurse confronted them before the police arrived.

"One of the accused, identified as Harveer, was soon arrested by the Kotwali Nagar police and sent to jail on Thursday," the Bulandshahr police said in a statement.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking a woman), 294 (doing obscene acts or singing obscene songs in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provocation to breach peace), the police said.

