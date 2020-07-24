Hyderabad, July 23: The COVID-19 tally in Telangana crossed 50,000 on Thursday while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 447. According to the Health Department, 1,567 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 50,826.

Greater Hyderabad continues to top the list of districts with 662 new cases. Neighbouring Rangareddy district is the second worst affected with 213 cases. Medchal and Sangareddy, two other districts bordering Hyderabad, reported 33 and 32 districts, respectively.

However, the spike in the number of cases in other towns and districts is what worries the authorities. Health officials earlier in the day hinted at the possibility of community spread and advised the people to be alert for next 4-5 weeks. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka And Andhra Pradesh Report Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day.

Warangal-Urban district reported 75 new cases, the third highest among the districts. Rajanna Sircilla and Mahabubnagar registered 61 and 61 cases, respectively. The officials claimed that the state continues to do well in terms of both the fatality and recovery rates. The fatality rate is 0.87 per cent, one of the lowest among states.

The day saw 1,661 patients recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,327. With a 77.3 per cent recovery rate, Telangana ranks fourth in the country. The number of active cases in the state stands at 11,052, with a majority of them undergoing treatment at home.

The state conducted 13,367 samples on Thursday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,22,326. With 8,058 tests per million population, Telangana still lags behind many states. The cumulative positivity rate of the state is 15.8 per cent. It has 39 testing laboratories including 16 government laboratories. According to the media bulletin, 15,227 out of 17,081 COVID beds in 61 government-run hospitals are vacant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).