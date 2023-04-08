New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh has visited the biodiversity zone Asita East and bamboo theme park Baansera to get an insight into the Yamuna floodplain rejuvenation projects in Delhi, according to a statement from the lieutenant governor's office on Saturday.

The team also visited the Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport road project and the Waste to Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan to learn the innovative ways to manage municipal solid waste.

The delegation comprising Bareilly Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal, Bareilly Development Authority Vice Chairman Jogendra Singh and Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Gupt Vats visited the sites on Friday at the instance of Delhi Lieutenant V K Saxena.

The officers went into the details of restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplain being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

They said the development of Asita East and Baansera -- from the heaps of garbage to lush green assets in the heart of the capital -- could be replicated along the ghats of the Ram Ganga river in Bareilly.

They said that creation of water bodies at Asita East and Baansera could also be replicated in the entire Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The officers also met the LG and sought to know how these projects were implemented in a short span of time and learn about micro-detailing in the planning of these projects and coordination with multiple agencies.

The LG stressed upon the need to properly utilize the time and available resources in order to get the desired results. He said that properly designing the projects, formulating a workable plan of action and pursuing them rigorously was critical for timely completion of any project, it added.

