Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Central Zone Police busted a fake international police and crime investigation bureau office in Noida's Sector 70. During the operation, they seized multiple fake IDs, stamps, and letterheads.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "Six people have been arrested in this case. Almost one week to 10 days ago, they had set up an office in Noida, Sector 70.And after that, we came to know that these people were using the police logo, collars and without any authorisation."

"They impersonated government officials and attempted to create a parallel system. The police received confidential information about their activities and registered a case under sections related to cheating and misuse of official documents. Upon investigation, the police found visiting cards, ID cards, chequebooks, and other documents, but no supporting documents to validate their claims of being a transnational police force," DCP added.

He also informed that the six arrested individuals are from Bengal. He said, "One did LLB, one did MBA, and the rest four are 12th pass."

On July 23, the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted an illegal embassy in Ghaziabad and arrested an accused who was running a fake embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar, calling himself a Consul/Ambassador, and travelling in vehicles with diplomatic number plates, ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "Noida unit of UP STF busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain, who was running an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar, calling himself Consul/Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia and travels in vehicles with diplomatic number plates."

The ADG further stated that documents of many companies have been recovered. Multiple fake stamps, passports, diplomatic registration plates, and cash - both foreign and domestic - were recovered.

"Four vehicles with diplomatic number plates. 12 diplomatic passports of micronation countries. Forged documents with the seal of the Ministry of External Affairs. Two forged PAN cards. 34 seals of different countries and companies. 2 forged press cards. Rs 44,70,000 in cash. Foreign currency of many countries. Documents of many companies have been recovered," ADG Law and Order further stated. (ANI)

