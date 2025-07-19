Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police, under Mission Asmita, have arrested 10 individuals across six states in a crackdown on an unlawful religious conversion syndicate. The UP Police held a press conference to provide information about the syndicate.

The operation, led by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), uncovered foreign funding from Canada, the US, London, and Dubai, with links to radicalisation and terror groups, including alleged ties to PFI, SDPI, and Pakistani terror organisations.

Key accused Mohammad Umar Gautam, Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi, and Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin were apprehended for orchestrating conversions through enticement and "love jihad," targeting young girls.

The syndicate's methods mirror ISIS tactics, with investigations ongoing to probe international "jihadi" funding aimed at threatening national security.

During the press conference, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna stated, "UP Police had launched Mission Asmita, where a few accused of the unlawful religious conversion syndicate were arrested. The ATS arrested Mohammad Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi. In this connection, the unlawful religious conversion syndicate of Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin alias Jamaluddin was busted. The ATS and STF investigations are underway. Few shocking things have come to light - international 'jihadi' funding for 'jihad' was received, radicalisation and unlawful religious conversion to hamper national security..."

He further added, "In this connection, 10 people across 6 states have been arrested. They especially influenced young girls through enticement, love jihad and other methods for religious conversion. This modus operandi of unlawful religious conversion is the signature of ISIS. So far, in preliminary investigation, there are indications of this group having ties with PFI, SDPI and Pakistani terror organisations...So far, evidence has been gathered about funding from Canada, America, London and Dubai and involvement of people residing there. Further action is being taken."

In a related case, Agra Police arrested 10 individuals following a missing persons report of two sisters, Ameena (33) and Zoya (18), in March 2025. The case, registered under BNS sections and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, revealed a network promoting radicalisation and conversions through foreign funds.

Agra SSP Deepak Kumar said, "In March this year, a missing report of Ameena and Zoya - two sisters aged 33 and 18, was registered at Thana Sadar Bazar PS. Going by the seriousness of the matter, the case was registered under sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Then the case was transferred to our Cyber PS. The complete information was shared with DGP (L&O) and ADG..."

Agra SSP Deepak Kumar confirmed that non-bailable warrants were issued, and teams were dispatched to 11 locations across Bengal, Goa, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend the accused. Evidence points to the use of "love jihad" and radicalisation tactics, with the syndicate's operations reflecting ISIS's signature style. (ANI)

