Pilibhit (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly killed himself in Pilibhit district on Saturday, an officer said.

Before committing suicide, the constable, identified as Jitendra Kumar of Shamli, went live on Facebook and alleged harassment.

Superintendent of Police Kirit Kumar told reporters that further information was being gathered in the matter.

