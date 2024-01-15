Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has introduced Artificial intelligence-based anti-mine drones to boost security at Ayodhya Dham ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya is now under the watchful eye of drones equipped with artificial intelligence, alongside the utilisation of anti-mine drones, as part of the concerted efforts to enhance security in the region.

"While AI-supported drones are conducting aerial surveillance across Ayodhya, promptly reporting any detected suspicious activity to the control room, anti-mine drones are simultaneously inspecting the ground for mines or explosives," the press release said.

The anti-mine drones will be positioned at a height of one metre above the ground and is equipped with advanced technology for detecting underground explosives.

"There is a plate below it, which is helpful in spectrometer wavelength detection. Employing this technology, the drone identifies explosives hidden beneath the surface," the press release said.

"This drone scans the area under the ground. Through this drone, mines or explosives can be detected and neutralised in large areas," it added.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday appealed to the public and devotees of Lord Ram across the nation to decorate temples in their areas on the day of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra appeals to all the Bhaaratvanshi Brothers and Sisters and all Ram Devotees in Bharat and abroad to decorate the temples in their vicinity on January 22, 2024, coinciding with Shri Bhagwan's Pran-Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya and perform bhajan, puja, kirtan, aarati (service of light), etc., as per the worship protocols of the deity of the temple," Champat Rai said. (ANI)

