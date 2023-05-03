Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been suspended and detained for allegedly molesting a minor girl on her way to school in Lucknow Cantt, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Hirdesh Kumar said police received a complaint about Head Constable Sahadat Ali following and molesting a minor school girl.

"An FIR has been lodged regarding the matter and the accused constable has been detained after suspension," Kumar added.

The action against policeman came after a video circulated on social media on Wednesday, showing the head constable driving a two-wheeler beside a girl going to her school on a bicycle and trying to harass her.

The video was shot a few days ago by the mother of another student who also confronted the policeman.

Police said the head constable was posted at Mohanlalganj police station.

"The case is being investigated by Cantt police station and suitable action will be taken against the accused constable based on the findings of the investigation," the DCP said.

