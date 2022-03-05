Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Ahead of the last phase of polling in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government has provided five lakh government jobs while his policies created two crore self-employment opportunities in the last five years in the state.

"In the last five years, we have given government jobs to five lakh youth and worked to ensure that around two crore youngsters are engaged in self-employment. The BJP has also made arrangements for the drinking water in every house through 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'," said Adityanath while addressing a public rally in Sonbhadra.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Woman Married to Kashmiri Appeals to PM Narendra Modi to Help Her Country.

Making one last pitch on the last day of campaigning, Bharatiya Janata Party leader announced that if the party comes back to power, it will provide "free travel to women older than 60 years of age in state corporation buses".

He also announced that water will be supplied free of cost to the agricultural land for the purpose of irrigation and farming.

Also Read | India Reports 5,921 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Daily Positivity Rate Dips to 0.63%.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)