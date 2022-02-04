Ballia (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari on Friday came running to file his nomination papers, not to set any example but to save time and reach before the deadline.

According to eyewitnesses, Minister of State for Sports (Independent Charge), Tiwari, reached the collectorate premises just when three minutes were left for the nomination process to close.

He had to literally run from the main gate to the nomination hall to reach in time.

Tiwari has been declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party as its candidate from the Phephna Assembly seat of the district.

