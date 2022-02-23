Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow district, Rajeshwar Singh exuded confidence over his victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by "one lakh votes".

He also said that BJP's agenda is "nation first" and the party will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 4 Live Updates: Polling Begins for Fourth Phase of UP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

"BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes. Our agenda is nation first. BJP will form government again," Former ED Joint Director and BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh told ANI.

Rajeshwar Singh is contesting against Samajwadi Party candidate Abhishek Mishra, who is a former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall Over Northwest and Northeast India During Next 5 Days.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)