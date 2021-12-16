Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been decided to increase dearness allowance of all state employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent," tweeted Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July 2021. (ANI)

