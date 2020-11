Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr died at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, with her father alleging that she was set afire by an uncle of the accused and his friends who were pressuring her to reach a compromise.

Three persons were arrested following a complaint by the victim's father, while the rape accused was already in jail, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said, adding two policemen have also been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case.

Police had earlier said that the woman had allegedly set herself this morning due to stress.

According to a complaint filed by the woman on August 15, she was raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard, the SSP had said.

The accused was arrested the same day and has been in prison, the police official said.

The SSP said the uncle of the accused and one of his friends were forcing the victim to reach a compromise.

On Tuesday morning, the girl was burnt under suspicious circumstances. She was referred to a hospital in Delhi where she died during treatment, he said.

Her father has given a written complaint in which he has alleged that his daughter was set afire following which the arrests were made, the SSP said.

The SSP said he had suspended Sub Inspector Vinayakant Gautam and constable Vikrant Tomar for alleged negligence.

He said Jahangirabad Police Station in-charge Vivek Sharma and Anoopshahar Police Officer Atul Kumar Choubey and Inspector Subhash Singh have been taken off active duty.

