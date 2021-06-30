New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear the plea of a girl, who converted her religion from Hinduism to Islam, seeking protection of her life.

A vacation bench of Justice C. Harishankar listed the matter for tomorrow.

The girl has moved to Delhi High Court seeking protection of the life, liberty, safety and security of her, her family member and friends and ensure they are not harassed and interrogated with regard to the conversion of the petitioner.

She has stated that she is facing an extreme threat to her life and her immediate family members are being witch-hunted by the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police, media channels and the vigilante groups.

The petitioner stated that she is an adult and is protected by the Constitution to choose her own faith and she cannot be targeted and harassed for the choice she makes with regard to the religion she follows.

In his petition moved through Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, she has urged to direct the respondents to ensure that the petitioner is not taken away from the jurisdiction of this court by force or coercion and or by way of any other illegal means by the agencies of the state or any other person and protection thereof be accorded to the petitioner.

The girl has stated that on 27 May 2021, she has converted to Islam with her own free will and without any threat or coercion from anyone.

In his petition, she has also urged to ensure the protection of the life, liberty, safety and security of the petitioner, her family member and friends.

She also sought direction to the media channels (including e-media, print media and visual media) not to publish any malicious content with regard to the petitioner and not to divulge her personal details and if already done the same may be removed with immediate effect.

The petitioner was working in Delhi and originally belongs to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

